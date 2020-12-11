Around a million doctors in India went on a day-long strike on Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic to protest against a new federal government rule that allows quack traditional healers to perform minor surgeries.

Thousands of non-critical medical operations and routine consultations across the country were set to be disrupted as the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the umbrella body for all conventional doctors and surgeons, declared a decision to suspend work for 12 hours.

"All non-essential consultations and surgeries from morning until evening on Friday were suspended, " said Rajan Sharma, the head of IMA, adding that the strike would not affect treatment to Covid-19 patients.

READ MORE: Doctors tell of their experiences and offer hope in a time of Covid-19

"The government's decision to bring in a rule that allows practitioners in specified streams of Ayurveda to be trained to perform surgical procedures trivialises the medical profession," said Sharma.