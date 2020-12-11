WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indian doctors protest against law which allows quacks to perform surgeries
Thousands of non-critical medical operations and routine consultations across India were set to be disrupted as the Indian Medical Association declared a decision to suspend work for 12 hours.
Indian doctors protest against law which allows quacks to perform surgeries
Medical workers wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as they get ready to treat patients suffering from the coronavirus disease, at the Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital in New Delhi, India, September 5, 2020. / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
December 11, 2020

Around a million doctors in India went on a day-long strike on Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic to protest against a new federal government rule that allows quack traditional healers to perform minor surgeries.

Thousands of non-critical medical operations and routine consultations across the country were set to be disrupted as the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the umbrella body for all conventional doctors and surgeons, declared a decision to suspend work for 12 hours.

"All non-essential consultations and surgeries from morning until evening on Friday were suspended, " said Rajan Sharma, the head of IMA, adding that the strike would not affect treatment to Covid-19 patients.

READ MORE: Doctors tell of their experiences and offer hope in a time of Covid-19

"The government's decision to bring in a rule that allows practitioners in specified streams of Ayurveda to be trained to perform surgical procedures trivialises the medical profession," said Sharma.

RECOMMENDED

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government introduced a rule that allowed Ayurveda, a pseudoscientific alternate Indian healing, to perform certain surgeries.

The notification listed 39 general surgery procedures and around 19 procedures involving the eye, ear, nose and throat.

Sharma said the IMA had written to the government against the new rules but was yet to secure a response. 

India's AYUSH ministry, which promotes Ayurveda and passed the rule, did not respond to a request for comment.

READ MORE:Indian government offers concessions as farmers intensify protests

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing