The United States has said that it has "credible reports" that Eritrean troops are in Ethiopia's Tigray region, calling Asmara to withdraw them "immediately."

"We are aware of credible reports of Eritrean military involvement in Tigray and view this as a grave development," a State Department spokesperson said.

"We urge that any such troops be withdrawn immediately."

Eritrea's role in Tigray

Eritrea has come under rocket fire at least three times since Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched an offensive on November 4 in its dissident-led northern region.

The rocket attacks were seen as a way to internationalise the conflict by drawing in Eritrea's authoritarian regime, which has historic tensions with Ethiopia but has found common cause with Abiy against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

The United States earlier applauded Eritrea for showing restraint after the rocket attacks and said it had been in contact with the regime, one of the world's most secretive.

Abiy ordered the offensive following alleged attacks in Tigray on federal military camps.

Abiy declared victory on November 28 but access remains tightly controlled and the TPLF – which had dominated Ethiopian politics for nearly three decades until 2018 – has vowed to keep up its fight.

Calls for humanitarian access

The State Department also voiced alarm over "reports of human rights violations and abuses in the region."

"We and other international partners continue to urge an independent investigation of the reports and accountability for those found responsible," the spokesperson said.

"We continue to urge all parties to restore peace, protect civilians – including refugees – and allow unhindered humanitarian access in Tigray."

The United States is allied with Ethiopia but has increasingly voiced alarm over the humanitarian consequences of the offensive, including the flight of refugees to neighbouring Sudan, whose new civilian-backed government is trying to turn the page on decades of conflict.

Aid agencies say four staff killed

Meanwhile, two international aid agencies have said four staff members were killed during last month's fighting in Tigray region.

The Danish Refugee Council (DRC) reported the deaths of three security guards, while the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said one of its staff members had been killed.

An estimated 600,000 people in Tigray were dependent on food aid before the fighting began, including 96,000 refugees from neighbouring Eritrea.

DRC said it was "deeply saddened to confirm the death of three colleagues," adding that its "workers are at the forefront of the humanitarian imperative to provide assistance to those in need.

"Sadly, due to the lack of communications and ongoing insecurity in the region, it has not yet been possible to reach their families," a statement said.