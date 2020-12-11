Indian farmers have filed a petition with the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of three new laws on agricultural reform which they say will drive down crop prices, as they continued their two-week blockade of highways connecting to the Indian capital.

The Supreme Court is expected to take up the petition after seeking the government's response. No date was set for a hearing.

The petition was filed on Friday by the Bharatiya Kisan Union, or Indian Farmers' Union, and its leader, Bhanu Pratap Singh, who argued that the laws were arbitrary because the government enacted them without proper consultations with stakeholders.

Failed talks

Five rounds of talks between the government and farmers since November have failed to halt the blockade, with the protesters continuing to insist that the laws be repealed.

The protest leaders announced that farmers will block more highways on Saturday and organise a nationwide shutdown of businesses next Monday unless their demands are met. They also threatened to block trains in the coming days.

The farmers petitioned the court after rejecting a renewed government offer of talks. The petition said the laws will lead to the cartelisation and commercialisation of agriculture and make farmers vulnerable to corporate greed.

Govt adamant on its stance

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the government is willing to amend the laws to allay the farmers' concerns, but they should give up their insistence on scrapping them.