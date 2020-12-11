Palestinians have been quick to condemn the latest announcement by US President Donald Trump that Morocco has agreed to normalise relations with Israel.

The controversial move was slammed by Hamas, a Palestinian political group in Gaza. Its spokesperson Hazem Qassem said in a statement that the agreement "is a political sin that does not serve the Palestinian cause but encourages the Israeli occupation to continue its negligence of the rights of Palestinian people.”

The deal also marks another transactional approach to normalise the existence of Israel, an occupying power, in the Middle East.

Shortly after announcing the “historic” agreement and the “massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East” between two countries that have never been to war, the White House released a statement giving Morocco a major diplomatic coup in exchange for normalising relations with Israel.

“The United States recognizes Moroccan sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara territory and reaffirms its support for Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the Western Sahara territory,” said the White House in a statement following Trump's tweet.

The Moroccan King Mohammed VI told Trump that his country will normalise relations with Israel as soon as possible.

On the surface, the deal seems to give Morocco a victory in ensuring that its hold over Western Sahara becomes beyond international reproach.

It is not yet clear, however, that the Biden administration will be bound by the commitment made by Trump in regards to the Western Sahara.

Biden has broadly been supportive of the recent normalisation deals struck by the Trump administration but it has also accused it of undermining peace in the wider region by attempting to isolate Iran.