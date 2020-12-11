Italian prosecutors announced yesterday they were ready to file charges against four out of five Egyptian secret service members over the abduction, torture and murder of Giulio Regeni, an Italian postgraduate student who was found dead near a road in Cairo in 2016.

The four agents, who will be tried in absentia, are named Major General Tarek Sabir, Major Magdy Ibrahim Abdelal Sharif, police colonel Hisham Helmy and colonel Ather Kamal Mohamed Ibrahim.

Major Magdy is accused of “grievous bodily harm and murdering” Cambridge researcher Regeni, while the other three are blamed for “aggravated kidnapping”. There is insufficient evidence against the fifth agent Mahmoud Najem.

The prosecutors said the four Egyptians have 20 days to present evidence for their defence.

There was no immediate response from Egyptian authorities about the Italian allegations.

Regeni,28, went missing in February 2016 in the Egytian capital. His tortured body was found nine days later in a ditch near a road outside Cairo. His body was so disfigured that his mother had said she only recognised him by the tip of his nose.

The victim was conducting research on Egypt’s labour unions at the time he went missing. His case was focusing on the worsening human rights situation under the regime of President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, who came to power after a bloody military coup years earlier.

Investigators from both countries had been working together on the murder. The Italian side made public that the witnesses had talked to prosecutors in Rome, suggesting that Regeni was held by Egyptian security officials.