Pakistan has demanded the UN immediately delist 10 fake NGOs identified by a Europe-based disinformation watchdog as being part of a massive pro-India disinformation campaign.

"Pakistan calls on the United Nations and the UN Human Rights Council to immediately begin investigation and delisting of the 10 fake NGOs created by India to malign Pakistan. We also call on the United Nations to create processes that ensure that the international system is not manipulated to such influence operations," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday.

He also urged the UN Human Rights Council, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the relevant special procedure mandate holders to take a serious look as to how a prestigious platform such as the council was misused.

"The United Nations Economic and Social Council and its NGO committee must scrutinise and make sure that the government-owned and sponsored organisations piloting this information and spreading fake news and hate are not able to gain any space in UN platforms, especially the Human Rights Council," Qureshi demanded.

READ MORE:The staggering scale of India’s anti-Pakistan propaganda machine

15-years of anti-Pakistan disinformation

On Wednesday, the EU DisinfoLab exposed a 15-year-long campaign to "denigrate" Pakistan and Kashmir at international forums, spreading a disinformation campaign that targeted the European Union and UN with over 750 fake local media outlets and more than 10 sham non-governmental organisations.

The report said the operation was led by the Srivastava Group, a business conglomerate that came into the spotlight in India after organising a controversial visit to the disputed Kashmir region for far-right members of the European Parliament in late 2019.

"It is the largest network we have exposed," Alexandre Alaphilippe, executive director of EU DisinfoLab told the BBC after the report was published on Wednesday.

Last year, the researchers exposed 265 pro-Indian sites operating across 65 countries and traced them back to New Delhi-based Srivastava Group.

Qureshi accused New Delhi of running the campaign, adding authorities in Switzerland and Belgium, in particular, should investigate the finances and transparency of the relevant NGOs, registered within their jurisdiction.

"The scope and extent of India's operations against Pakistan under their hybrid war is now apparent for the world to see. Pakistan will take all necessary actions to protect its interests," he said.

READ MORE: Indian media jumps on another fake news story targeting Turkey

The report titled "Indian Chronicles" narrated how the name of Martin Schulz, former European Parliament president, was misused.

In Geneva, it used think-tanks and NGOs for lobbying, protesting and taking the floor at the UNHRC on behalf of "accredited" organisations.

In Brussels, the focus was on members of the European Parliament who were taken on international trips and solicited to write op-eds for fake outlets like the EU Chronicle.