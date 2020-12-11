The Senate has approved a wide-ranging defence policy bill, sending it to President Donald Trump, despite his threat to veto the bill because it does not clamp down on big tech companies he claims were biased during the election.

The 84 -13 vote mirrored an earlier, overwhelming margin in the House, suggesting that both chambers have enough votes to override a potential veto.

The Senate vote had been expected on Thursday but was delayed after Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky objected to the measure, saying it could limit Trump’s ability to draw down US troops from Afghanistan and Germany.

Congress has approved the bill, known as the National Defense Authorisation Act, for nearly 60 years in a row. The current version affirms 3 percent pay raises for US troops and authorises more than $740 billion in military programs and construction.

Trump has railed repeatedly against the law, known as Section 230, and says giants like Facebook and Google are biased against him.

Two amendments addressing troop deployment could create "535 commanders-in-chief in Congress,” Paul said, hampering the president's ability to draw down troops in Afghanistan and Germany. Democrats support the measure because they oppose Trump, Paul said, but the amendment would also apply to future presidents, including President-elect Joe Biden.

Dispute over tech giants

The Democratic-controlled House overwhelmingly approved the defence bill on Tuesday, defying Trump’s veto threat and setting up a possible showdown with the Republican president in the waning days of his administration.

Both chambers cleared the legislation with well beyond the two-thirds "supermajority" needed to override a presidential veto: 84 to 13 in the Senate, and a 335-78 vote on Tuesday in the House.

"This is great news for our troops and the security of our nation," Senate Armed Services Committee chairman James Inhofe said in a statement on the bill's passage.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he will veto “the very weak" defence bill unless it repeals Section 230, a part of the communications code that shields Twitter, Facebook and other tech giants from content liability. The White House said in a policy statement that "Section 230 facilitates the spread of disinformation online and is a serious threat to our national security and election integrity. It should be repealed.''