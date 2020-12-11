The head of the UN refugee agency has said that it has received an "overwhelming" number of reports of Eritrean refugees in Tigray, Ethiopia being killed, abducted or forcibly returned to Eritrea over the last month.

"If confirmed, these actions would constitute a major violation of international law," Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said in a statement.

Alarm as Ethiopia returns refugees

In a development the United Nations called “disturbing,” Ethiopia said it is returning thousands of refugees who ran from camps in its Tigray region as war swept through, putting them on buses back to the border area with Eritrea, the country the refugees originally fled.

The news came as the United States said it believes Eritrean troops are active in Ethiopia, a “grave development.” A State Department spokesperson in an email cited credible reports and said “we urge that any such troops be withdrawn immediately.”

Ethiopia said its recently completed military offensive against the now-fugitive Tigray regional government “was not a direct threat” to the 96,000 “misinformed” Eritrean refugees – even as aid groups said four staffers had been killed in the fighting, at least one in a refugee camp.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres this week said Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, last year's Nobel Peace Prize winner, “guaranteed to me that [Eritrean forces] have not entered Tigrayan territory." But Tigray residents have asserted that gunfire came from the direction of Eritrea as the conflict began.

Eritrea, described by rights groups as one of the world's most repressive countries, is a bitter enemy of the fugitive Tigray government.

The UN refugee agency said it hadn't been informed in advance of the Eritrean refugees' return.

“We received alarming messages from Eritreans living abroad and when we looked into them, ascertained that several hundred refugees had been put on buses this morning to be returned to the Tigray region,” it said.

Any forced return, it said, “would be absolutely unacceptable.”

Given the trauma that refugees say they witnessed in Tigray, they should be protected elsewhere, the agency said. It said the refugee camps have had no access to food or other supplies for more than a month.

'Extremely concerned'

The International Organization for Migration said it was “extremely concerned" about the refugees' “forced” return and denied it was involved, saying Ethiopia took over one of its transit centres in the capital, Addis Ababa, on December 3.

Aid groups say thousands of Eritrean refugees had fled to Addis Ababa and the Tigray capital, Mekele. Ethiopia said their “unregulated movement” makes it difficult to ensure their security.

Their camps are now stable and under “full control,” Ethiopia said, adding that food delivery there "is under way.”

But communication and transport links to Tigray remain so challenging that the International Rescue Committee said it was still trying to confirm details around the killing of a colleague in the Hitsats refugee camp in Shire town, the base of aid operations.