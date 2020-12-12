Turkey has rebuked Tehran for "offensive language" aimed at President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in connection with a controversial poem that might suggest Iran's northwestern provinces belong to Azerbaijan.

On Thursday, Erdogan paid a visit to staunch ally Azerbaijan for a military parade marking Baku's victory over Armenia after six weeks of fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

During his visit, Erdogan recited a poem that Tehran said could fan separatism among Iran's Azerbaijani minority.

Turkey's communications director Fahrettin Altun said, in a statement, that the poem passionately reflects the emotional experience of an aggrieved people due to Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani lands. It does not include any references to Iran.

"Nor is that country implied in any way, shape or form. The President included said poem in his speech to share Azerbaijan’s passion following its historic victory that ended the occupation of Karabakh after a glorious battle."

The next day, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter that "President Erdogan was not informed that what he ill-recited in Baku refers to the forcible separation of areas north of Aras from Iranian motherland."

Iranian authorities summoned Turkey's ambassador to Tehran to complain about Erdogan's remarks.

In return, Turkey summoned Iran's ambassador to Ankara over the "baseless" claims.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called the statements unacceptable in a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, said diplomatic sources to Anadolu Agency, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.