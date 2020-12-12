Thousands of protesters have taken to French streets for a third consecutive weekend of demonstrations over a controversial security bill that would limit filming of the police.

The authorities were girding for further possible violence after the last two such protests in Paris ended in rioting.

In the capital, several thousand protesters flanked on all sides by a huge deployment of riot police marched through the east of the city.

"Global repression, total regression," read a placard held aloft by one demonstrator, a reference to the new "global security" bill which bans the "malevolent" publication of images showing the faces of police officers in action.

Tensions mounted as night fell, with police using water cannon to repel small groups of black-clad protesters who threw bottles and other projectiles at the security forces.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that 141 people had been arrested in Paris and said the police had to deal with some "ultra-violent individuals".

Demonstrations were also held in Montpellier, Lyon and Lille.

Critics argue that the security bill, which has been adopted by the lower house of parliament, will make it harder for journalists and citizens to document cases of police brutality.

Allegations of police violence

Footage of white police beating up an unarmed black music producer in his Paris studio on November 21 amplified anger over the legislation, widely seen as signaling a rightward lurch by President Emmanuel Macron.

Other incidents caught on camera have shown police in Paris using violence to tear down a migrant camp.