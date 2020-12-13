Rapper Lil Wayne has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he possessed a weapon despite being a convicted felon following a 2019 search of a private plane in the Miami area.

The rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, entered the plea during a hearing held remotely before US District Judge Kathleen Williams on Friday.

“Your honour, I plead guilty to the charge,” Carter told the judge.

Williams set a January 28 sentencing date.

The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, but it's likely Carter would get far less time than that.

He's free on $250,000 bail but had to surrender his passport.

Firearm possession

Authorities said the 38-year-old rapper acknowledged possessing a .45 caliber, gold-plated handgun and six rounds of ammunition after his luggage was searched upon arriving in Miami on December 23, 2019, from California.

A search warrant said Carter told investigators the gun was a Father’s Day gift.