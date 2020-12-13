POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Columbus Crew beat Seattle Sounders to win 2020 MLS Cup
Argentine midfielder Lucas Zelarayan scored in both halves to help Columbus Crew seal their second MLS Cup title with a 3-0 victory over defending champions Seattle Sounders.
Columbus Crew beat Seattle Sounders to win 2020 MLS Cup
Columbus Crew players raise the trophy after defeating the Seattle Sounders 3-0 in the MLS Cup championship game on December 12, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio, US. / AP
By Gizem Taşkın
December 13, 2020

Lucas Zelarayan scored twice as the Columbus Crew beat Seattle to win the 2020 MLS Cup, denying the Sounders a second straight US football crown.

Zelarayan, the Argentine midfielder who formerly starred for Tigres in Mexico, opened the scoring in the 25th minute on Saturday and sealed the Crew's second MLS Cup triumph in the 82nd at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

He set up Derrick Etienne's 31st-minute strike on the way to Man of the Match honours.

With some 1,500 spectators in the stands amid continuing Covid-19 restrictions, the Crew shrugged off the absences of key contributors Darlington Nagbe and Pedro Santos, both ruled out after positive coronavirus tests.

"When you have a vision that's strong, when you assign a value to a goal and you get a group of guys that buy into that, no one is going to stop us from getting there," an emotional Crew coach Caleb Porter said after the club, a founding member of MLS, added a second MLS Cup to the one they captured in 2008.

Sounders

Seattle, meanwhile, were denied a third MLS title in five years, unable to recover despite a determined second half.

Despite the body-blow of losing Nagbe and Santos, the Crew came out determined to take advantage of their home field advantage.

In the 17th minute, Columbus forward Gyasi Zardes had a clear first chance, his effort saved by Seattle's Swiss keeper Stefan Frei.

RECOMMENDED

The Crew seized the lead in the 25th Zelarayan firing a left-footed shot from near the back post past Frei after a deep cross from Harrison Afful.

Columbus doubled the advantage six minutes later when Haiti international Etienne curled in a right-footed shot after Zelarayan faked an attempt from the top of the box only and followed up with the pinpoint pass.

A Sounders side featuring three players in the MLS's 2020 best XI, Jordan Morris, Uruguayan Nicolas Lodeiro and Peru's Raul Ruidaz, couldn't manufacture a shot on goal, and coach Brian Schmetzer brought in Sweden's Gustav Svensson and Australian Brad Smith at half-time in hopes of turning things around.

"We needed to get out of our funk," said Schmetzer. 

But there would be no miracle comeback like the one that saw the Sounders score three goals in the last 15 minutes in the Western Conference final against Minnesota.

Columbus managed to contain Morris and Ruidiaz, who showed their usual commitment but had no quality opportunities.

Lodeiro, a former Ajax and Boca Juniors player saw a shot in the 71st glance off the near post.

Zelarayan delivered the final dagger in the 82nd, firing a left-footed shot into the top corner after a deft pass from Colombian Luis Diaz.

The match capped a 25th MLS campaign upended by the coronavirus pandemic. 

Play was suspended between March and July, resuming with the MLS is Back tournament in a quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida, that two teams had to withdraw from because of coronavirus cases.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'