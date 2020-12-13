WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indonesia arrests wanted terrorist allegedly linked to Bali bombings
Zulkarnaen has been on Indonesia's most-wanted list since the bombings that killed 202 people on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.
Indonesia arrests wanted terrorist allegedly linked to Bali bombings
Indonesian policemen check bodies of those killed in an overnight explosion at a nightclub in Kuta on Indonesia's popular resort island of Bali on October 13, 2002. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
December 13, 2020

Indonesia has arrested a senior leader of the Al Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) network for an alleged role in the deadly 2002 Bali bombings.

National Police spokesman Argo Yuwono said Zulkarnaen, 57, was arrested in Lampung on Sumatra island on Thursday after spending nearly 18 years at large.

Zulkarnaen "is now being interrogated" and anti-terror investigators were searching his residence, Argo said.

Zulkarnaen has been on Indonesia's most-wanted list since the bombings that killed 202 people on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

"He was the military leader of Jemaah Islamiyah during the attack," Argo said.

His cell is also believed to have helped carry out the suicide bombing at Jakarta’s Marriott Hotel in 2003 that killed 12 people.

RECOMMENDED

He was the only Indonesian listed on Washington's "Rewards for Justice" programme, with a bounty of up to $5 million.

The former Afghan war veteran established a special unit within JI tasked with planning deadly attacks.

The unit was also mandated to incite ethnic and religious violence in Sulawesi and Molucca islands, where thousands died between 19 98 and 2002.

JI was founded by a handful of Indonesian terrorists exiled in Malaysia in the 1980s and grew to include cells across Southeast Asia.

READ MORE:Indonesia weighs early release of cleric linked to Bali bombings

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'