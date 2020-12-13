Sunday, December 13, 2020

Germany orders partial lockdown

Germany will go into a partial lockdown from Wednesday with non-essential shops and schools to close, as Europe's biggest economy battles to halt an "exponential growth" in coronavirus infections.

The new curbs will apply until January 10, with companies also urged to allow employees to work from home or offer extended company holidays, under the new measures agreed by Chancellor Angela Merkel with regional leaders of Germany's 16 states on Sunday.

"That would help to implement the principle 'we're staying at home'," according to the policy paper agreed by Merkel and state premiers.

Germans are urged to limit their social contacts to another household, with a maximum of five people excluding children under 14 meeting at each time.

Turkey reports 218 additional fatalities

Turkey reported 26,919 more Covid-19 infections, including 5,103 symptomatic patients, over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data.

The total number of cases hit 1,836,728 with the latest additions, the data showed on Sunday.

A total of 22,215 patients recovered from the diseases over the past day, bringing the tally to 1,603,780 while total fatalities rose to 16,417 with 218 additions.

Across the country, over 181,100 more Covid-19 tests were conducted, pushing the total to more than 21.07 million.

The number of seriously ill people now stands at 5,973 though the rate of increase in severe cases is falling.

Italy's daily Covid-19 death toll falls to 484

Italy reported 484 coronavirus-related deaths, down from 649 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections also fell to 17,938 from 19,903.

There were 152,697 swabs carried out in the past 24 hours, well below a previous 196,439, the health ministry said.

UK reports 18,447 new cases, 144 deathsBritain reported 18,447 cases of coronavirus and 144 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, marking a decline on Saturday's tallies, according to government data.

Cases in Netherlands jump by almost 10,000

The number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands has jumped by almost 10,000 in the past 24 hours, data released by national health authorities showed, marking their biggest jump since the end of October.

The increase continues a rising trend seen over the previous week, as the effects of a partial lockdown which has been in effect since October 13 seem to have waned.

The Dutch government has convened an emergency meeting for Sunday to discuss extra measures to limit the spread of the disease. It is expected to make an announcement of possible further measures on Tuesday.

Palestine reports 17 more deaths

Palestine confirmed additional 17 fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said 11 deaths were reported in the occupied West Bank and six in the Gaza Strip. She said 1,639 people tested positive for the virus, taking the overall tally to 124,641 cases, including 1,079 deaths, and 98,518 recoveries. The Palestinian minister said 93 patients are still in intensive care units, of whom 30 are on ventilators.

Pakistan raises vaccine budget to $250 million

Pakistan has increased its funds allocation for purchasing vaccines amid a surge in the virus.

Dr. Nausheen Hamid, parliamentary secretary for National Health Services, says the budget for the vaccines has been enhanced to $250 million.

Earlier, the government had set aside $150 million.

Pakistan recorded 3,369 new cases of the virus and 72 new deaths on Saturday.

A surge in the virus comes amid massive disregard by people for precautionary measures despite constant warnings by the authorities.

Bahrain approves registration for Sinopharm vaccine

Bahrain's National Health Regulatory Authority said on Sunday it had approved the registration of a coronavirus vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

The Bahrain statement said the kingdom had participated in Phase III trials of the approved vaccine and had previously authorised it for emergency use to frontline professionals.

It did not clarify whether approving it for registration meant that it would now be available to the general public.

Bahrain, which earlier this month granted emergency use authorisation for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, had said on December10 that it would provide vaccine for free for all citizens and residents.

In fellow Gulf Arab state Kuwait, the Ministry of Health on Sunday granted emergency use authorisation for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, state news agency KUNA said.

Turkey's local vaccine to begin phase two trials on Dec 25

Phase two trials for Turkey's homegrown ERUCOV-VAC Covid-19 vaccine will begin on December 25.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said he hopes the vaccine will be made available by April 2021.

The ERUCOV-VAC vaccine is being developed at the Erciyes University in the central Kayseri province with support from Turkey's Institutes of Health Administration.

Russia reports 28,080 new cases, 488 deaths

Russia confirmed 28,080 new cases in the last 24 hours on Sunday, including 6,425 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 2,653,928 since the pandemic began.

Authorities said 488 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 46,941.

Global alliance pledges $20B in aid for newborns

A global alliance of more than 1,000 organisations has announced $20.6 billion in pledges to help women, newborns, young children and adolescents deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as well as longstanding issues.

The Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, which is hosted by the World Health Organization, says $16.1 billion are new commitments to address Covid-19, $2.2 billion is new money not linked to the coronavirus, and $2.3 billion is new funding for existing programs.

Low and middle income countries including Afghanistan, India, Kenya, Liberia and Nigeria pledged a total of $6.6 billion while $14 billion came from international aid and grants from Germany, Canada, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the partnership said. The pledges were announced Thursday and Friday.

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, who chairs the partnership, says: “Our concern is that resources, insufficient to begin with, are being diverted away to respond to the pandemic.”