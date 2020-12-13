WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ethiopia launches operation to disarm civilians in restive Tigray region
Interim Administration Executive Officer of the Ethiopia's Tigray region says individuals who remain in possession of weapons will face justice.
Ethiopia launches operation to disarm civilians in restive Tigray region
Armed men guard sacks of food delivered to Ethiopian refugees at the Fashaga camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan November 24, 2020. / Reuters
By Nurdan Erdogan
December 13, 2020

Ethiopian government is launching a campaign to disarm individuals residing in the restive northernmost restive Tigray region.

The newly appointed interim administration for the region has asked people to submit their arms to authorities by Tuesday.

"Any individual found to be in possession of firearms after Tuesday will be held accountable by law," Interim Administration Executive Officer Mulu Nega told a news conference on Sunday.

According to a local broadcaster FANA, Mulu said that all individuals in the Tigray region who own weapons must disarm by going to nearby security offices.

"A house-to-house search will be conducted beginning Wednesday in Tigray, including in the regional capital Mekele," he said adding individuals who remain in possession of weapons would face justice.

He also announced that from Monday, the region will begin normal business and other activities as the military operation has come to an end.

READ MORE:US urges Eritrean troops to withdraw from Ethiopia's Tigray region

RECOMMENDED

Law enforcement operation

On Nov. 4, the Ethiopian federal government launched a law enforcement operation in Tigray after the now outlawed Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and its forces stormed the Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defence Forces, killed soldiers, and looted military hardware.

On Nov. 28, prime minister Abiy Ahmed declared the end of military operation following the fall of the city of Mekele, the capital of the Tigray region.

According to UNHCR, 50,000 Ethiopians have taken refuge in neighbouring Sudan.

Early this month, the Ethiopian government and the UN signed a deal for a humanitarian access coordination mechanism.

Top TPLF leadership and rebel military officers remain in hiding while the former speaker of the house of the federation who was also a member of TPLF executive committee Keriya Ibrahim surrendered to federal forces.

READ MORE:UN concerned over reports of killings, abductions of Eritrean refugees

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'