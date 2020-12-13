Three semi-trucks carrying the first shipments of Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine have left a factory in Michigan, kicking off a historic project to stop a surging pandemic that is claiming more than 2,400 lives a day in the United States.

Mask wearing workers at a Pfizer factory in Michigan began packing the first shipments of its Covid-19 vaccine in dry ice shortly after 1130 GMT on Sunday.

Three trucks carrying pallets of boxed, refrigerated vaccines rolled away from the central Michigan facility of Pfizer, escorted by body armour-clad security officers in a pickup truck and an SUV.

In a novel process that will need to become a daily routine, workers removed pizza-boxed-sized cartons containing vaccine vials from a freezer. They placed them in large, blue coolers, before these were boxed and labeled, as shown on a network television video feed.

Workers clapped and whistled as the first boxes headed to the trucks. The long-awaited moment comes as the death toll was approaching 300,000 and infections and hospitalisations set daily records in the United States.

It will take months before most US residents can get a Covid-19 vaccine.

2.9 million doses to 64 states

The federal government plans to release the nation’s first 2.9 million doses to 64 states, US territories, and major cities, as well as five federal agencies. Although the federal government is coordinating distribution efforts, states have the final decision over who gets the first shots.

The federal government is sending the first shipments to more than 600 locations.

Companies in a range of industries are lobbying state and federal officials to give priority to their workers in the line of millions waiting for the vaccine and a return to life free from the fear of the deadly illness.