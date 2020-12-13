Protesters in Belarus again took to the streets to demand the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko, who is facing down months of historic protests against his rule.

The Viasna rights group said dozens of people were detained in Minsk on Sunday as authorities deployed water cannon and large numbers of law enforcement blocked off areas of the city centre.

Demonstrators waving the opposition's red and white flag marched on the outskirts of the capital to thwart a large-scale police crackdown.

The opposition-leaning news site Nasha Niva said protesters had organised at least 100 separate gatherings in Minsk and its suburbs.

An AFP correspondent said that unlike previous weekend protests that spurred tens of thousands into the city centre, metro stations were open Sunday and mobile internet was working without interruptions.

Disputed presidential election