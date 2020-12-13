The death toll from an attack in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo blamed on the notorious ADF militia has reached 12.

At least six people died from machete wounds and the bodies of six others who were kidnapped were later found, an army spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday. An unknown number remain missing.

The violence happened early Saturday in Beni, North Kivu province, territorial administrator Donat Kibwana said earlier.

The Allied Democratic Forces, ADF, is blamed for slaughtering around 800 civilians over the past year in the province which borders Uganda.

