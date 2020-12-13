WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll of attack blamed on ADF militia rises in DRC
At least six people died from machete wounds and the bodies of six others who were kidnapped were later found, an army spokesperson said.
Death toll of attack blamed on ADF militia rises in DRC
Congolese policemen wear masks as they ride on their patrol pick-up truck amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, March 19, 2020. / AFP
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
December 13, 2020

The death toll from an attack in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo blamed on the notorious ADF militia has reached 12.

At least six people died from machete wounds and the bodies of six others who were kidnapped were later found, an army spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday. An unknown number remain missing.

The violence happened early Saturday in Beni, North Kivu province, territorial administrator Donat Kibwana said earlier.

The Allied Democratic Forces, ADF, is blamed for slaughtering around 800 civilians over the past year in the province which borders Uganda.

Crimes against humanity

RECOMMENDED

The United Nations said in July the group's attacks could constitute crimes against humanity and war crimes.

The ADF, which originated in the 1990s as a Ugandan rebel group, is one of more than 100 militias that plague the eastern provinces of the vast country.

The group makes money notably through wood trafficking and DR Congo officials suspect some military members are complicit in its violent raids.

The ADF has never claimed responsibility for attacks. But since April 2019, several of its assaults have been claimed by the so-called Daesh's Central Africa Province, without providing proof.

READ MORE:UN: Global displacement toll beyond 80M as more people flee 2020 conflicts

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'