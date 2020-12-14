European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier says he still firmly believes that a Brexit trade agreement is possible, with only two disputes pending negotiation.

Barnier said on Monday that the nine-month negotiations had come down to finding settlements on fair-competition rules and fishing rights, no longer mentioning the issue of legal mechanisms for resolving future disputes that also long dogged the negotiations. In a tweet on the day, he suggested the timeframe – determined by Britain's refusal to extend it – was mostly to blame.

“Two conditions are not met yet," he said as he entered a meeting to brief the 27 EU nations on progress in the talks.

He is expected to continue negotiations with his UK counterpart David Frost later on Monday. “This deal, it is still possible," he added.

Both sides are teetering on the brink of a no-deal Brexit departure, but have committed to a final push ahead of January 1, when a transitional period following Britain's January 31 departure from the bloc is to end.

The extra mile

On Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ditched a self-imposed deadline and promised to “go the extra mile” to clinch a post-Brexit trade agreement that would avert New Year’s chaos and costs for cross-border commerce.

Barnier is willing to accept British trade with no tariffs or quotas, but only if they respect the rules and regulations that have made the EU's single market of almost 500 million consumers so successful.

“Free and fair competition, fair and free, equitable and open, the two go together," Barnier said.