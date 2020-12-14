The Trump administration last week deployed B-52 bombers to the Middle East this week, to “deter” Iran from retaliating after the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

International attention has focused on how Iran may respond to the assassination and its implications, particularly the potential to jeopardise the relations between the Islamic Republic and the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Most analyses are looking at the ramifications of this assassination in regards to the immediate months after Biden’s inauguration in January 2021, and how long it will take to renegotiate America’s re-adoption of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), otherwise known as the “Iran deal,” and the subsequent lifting of sanctions on Iran.

However, this article seeks to understand the Iranian perspective on its nuclear program, by travelling several decades back in the past and a decade into the future.

The assassination may have only killed one man but will inspire a new generation of Iranians to pursue nuclear science, part of an Iranian “nuclear nationalism,” emerging as a result of past national traumas, assassinations of its scientists, and realisations of the fickle nature of American commitments to any agreement on its nuclear program.

Nuclear nationalism

In 2006, Simon Tisdal of The Guardian concluded an opinion piece with an assessment that is worth quoting in the aftermath of Fakhrizadeh’s death:

"[T]he nuclear issue is about much more than nuclear bombs. It is about national pride. It is about western recognition of the legitimacy of the revolution. It is about the wrongs of the past and the aspirations of the future. It is about respect. Their message is clear: the problem is not so very complicated, they say, and neither is the solution. Sooner or later, the US, Britain and the rest will have to stop demonising Iran - and start dealing with it on equal terms."

While not all Iranians may support their government, “nuclear nationalism” is another matter that has been a unifying rallying point within the country. The fact that Iran has overcome the technological hurdles in developing such a program is a source of pride for Iranians. Violations of its sovereignty and the assassination of its nuclear scientists on Iranian soil only inflames this nationalism.

The parties behind the assassination may have sought to weaken the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, but they have may only used violence to temporarily set back this initiative. Many Iranians I have spoken to have related to me that throngs of students studying other fields have switched to nuclear sciences in the aftermath of the assassination.

Those behind the assassination may have killed Fakhrizadeh, but they have led to the future emergence of hundreds more.

Iran’s WMD traumas