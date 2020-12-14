Former France manager Gerard Houllier, who also coached Olympique Lyonnais, Paris St Germain and Liverpool, has died at 73.

RMC sport and sports daily L'Equipe reported on Monday that he died after having a heart operation in Paris.

Houllier had a long history of heart problems, dating back to when he was rushed to hospital at halftime of a Premier League game between Liverpool and Leeds United in 2001.

Houllier's career

After an insignificant playing career in France's lower leagues, Houllier began coaching in 1973, earning his first big job with Lens before taking over at Paris St Germain.