YouTube, Gmail, Google services restored after massive outage
According to outage monitoring website DownDetector, more than 12,000 YouTube users were affected in various parts of the world after Alphabet’s services were hit by an outage.
Silhouettes of mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Youtube logo in this picture illustration from March 28, 2018. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
December 14, 2020

Many services from Alphabet Inc, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, have been restored after facing a massive outage.

Thousands of users across the globe were affected by the outage on Monday, noted around 1100 GMT.

The company's video platform did not load for users and had an error message: "Something went wrong...". 

According to outage monitoring website DownDetector, more than 12,000 YouTube users were affected in various parts of the world, including the United States, Britain and India.

Similar errors were seen on Google Drive products as well as Gmail.

Google.com continued to function uninterrupted by the outage faced by sister services.

The inability to sign in prevented users accessing other platforms through Google, including mobile video games. 

The disruption was an early jolt on the US East Coast for parents who were waking children up for school on Monday.

Millions of students are relying on Google for online instruction during the pandemic, including platforms like Google Docs. 

“The problem with Gmail should be resolved for the vast majority of affected users,” said Google's parent company, Alphabet, at 7:52 am. “We will continue to work towards restoring service for the remaining affected users.”

