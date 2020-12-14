The goal of the forum was to boost bilateral trade between Iran and the EU, a pressing point for the country struggling with an economy weakened by crippling international sanctions, financial isolation, and, most recently, the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organising committee of the conference wrote in a statement that they “decided to take the exceptional step of postponing the conference,” without stating a reason. “European and Iranian policymakers continue to engage in the necessary dialogue to establish the appropriate conditions for effective economic diplomacy,” it continued.

The business forum would have been the first major international conference on Iran’s economy and trade since the US abandoned the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the nuclear deal, and renewed sanctions on Tehran.

“No business as usual”

Zam was executed Saturday over for inciting unrest during protests that started in 2017, among other charges.

In a Tweet, the French foreign ministry account stated that the ambassadors of France, Germany, Italy, and Austria would not participate in the EU-Iran Business forum this week due to the “barbaric and unexceptable execution” of France-based journalist, Ruhollah Zam. The Tweet ended with the hashtag, #nobusinessasusual.

“EU members will always try to draw a red line--[like] with the killing of Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey, and they will do the same thing...to convince Iran not to do these things any more,” Mahdi Ghodsi, economist at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies told TRT World.

“But as long as there are double standards for Saudi Arabia against Iran, specifically the perspective of the US government...it’s not convincing for the Iranian regime to withdraw from its own stance.”