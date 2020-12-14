WORLD
5 MIN READ
Journalist’s execution could further isolate Iran
Several European countries withdrew from an online business forum in Iran over the execution of journalist Ruhollah Zam, in another blow to Tehran’s relations with the bloc.
Journalist’s execution could further isolate Iran
Journalist’s execution could further isolate Iran / AP
By Fatıma Taşkömür
December 14, 2020

The goal of the forum was to boost bilateral trade between Iran and the EU, a pressing point for the country struggling with an economy weakened by crippling international sanctions, financial isolation, and, most recently, the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The organising committee of the conference wrote in a statement that they “decided to take the exceptional step of postponing the conference,” without stating a reason. “European and Iranian policymakers continue to engage in the necessary dialogue to establish the appropriate conditions for effective economic diplomacy,” it continued.

The business forum would have been the first major international conference on Iran’s economy and trade since the US abandoned the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the nuclear deal, and renewed sanctions on Tehran. 

“No business as usual”

Zam was executed Saturday over for inciting unrest during protests that started in 2017, among other charges.

In a Tweet, the French foreign ministry account stated that the ambassadors of France, Germany, Italy, and Austria would not participate in the EU-Iran Business forum this week due to the “barbaric and unexceptable execution” of France-based journalist, Ruhollah Zam. The Tweet ended with the hashtag, #nobusinessasusual.

“EU members will always try to draw a red line--[like] with the killing of Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey, and they will do the same thing...to convince Iran not to do these things any more,” Mahdi Ghodsi, economist at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies told TRT World. 

“But as long as there are double standards for Saudi Arabia against Iran, specifically the perspective of the US government...it’s not convincing for the Iranian regime to withdraw from its own stance.”

RECOMMENDED

On Saturday, Iran reportedly summoned the envoys from Germany and France in response to the criticism. 

Will Iran lose EU support?

The EU stated it was committed to the 2015 JCPOA after the US withdrew in 2018 under President Trump, both to prevent the collapse of the Iranian economy, and in rejection of the US’s growing “unilateralism and isolationism”.

However, Iranian leadership has repeatedly questioned the EU’s commitment to the deal, particularly regarding economic investment.

“Mr. Zarif [foreign minister of Iran] reiterated several times that the EU does not hold its side of the JCPOA, which is not a fact,” said Ghodsi, “Regardless of what politics desires to achieve, firms will do their own profit maximisation, [Iran] should convince these businesses that the Iranian market is safe for them.”

Murat Aslan, an economist at the Ankara-based Iran Research Center (IRAM) told TRT World that many in Iran feel a great deal of disappointment regarding the EU, having expected a more proactive stance for all aspects of economic and business dealings, including INSTEX, a mechanism designed to circumvent US sanctions on Iran. “For a long time, they didn’t say anything, but what we can see is that many on Iranian side have given up on the EU, and don’t believe that the nuclear deal [JCPOA] may survive.”

However, more critical than the EU may be the steps taken by the Biden administration in 2021. US president-elect Joe Biden said he would reinstate the JCPOA as long as Iran resumes compliance. Javad Zarif also stated that Iran would abide by the original nuclear deal if the EU and US comply with the original deal.

“[Iran] probably won’t say much until Biden takes office. However, if Biden doesn’t take steps, we may see a harsher stance from Iran,” Aslan continued, explaining that Iran feels it does not have more to lose. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'