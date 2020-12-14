In recent months, many civil servants and their families in Iraq’s Kurdish region have been stuck in a growing political disagreement between Erbil and Baghdad over how the regional government should operate its energy sources, primarily, oil exports.

Since April, the Iraqi central government has not paid the salaries of the regional government’s civil servants. This includes Peshmergas, the armed forces of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), all with the aim to punish the Erbil government’s direct oil exports to other countries without the consent of Baghdad.

Most of the protests have been concentrated in the cities of Sulaymaniyah and Halapja, which are located in northeastern Iraq near the Iranian border. In both cities, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), one of the main parties in the Kurdish region, which has long been at loggerheads with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the region’s leading political movement led by Masoud Barzani, has a powerful presence.

“Protests have usually been peaceful, but sometimes they also turned violent when they burned offices of political parties [like the KDP and the PUK],” says Bekir Aydogan, the Anadolu Agency’s correspondent in Erbil.

Aydogan observes that regional authorities allow protests to happen most of the time, but sometimes, mass arrests ensue, including those of former parliamentarians, who have also participated in demonstrations.

“In recent protests in Sulaymaniyah, which have continued for ten days, almost all political party offices have been attacked. Also protesters attacked government buildings,” Aydogan tells TRT World.

“To my observation, the KDP protects their offices against protesters, but the PUK does not appear to respond much,” says Aydogan. Also some top officials of the KRG like Masrour Barzani, the regional prime minister, accused the PKK, a terror group, of inciting violent protests against Erbil, according to Aydogan.

As the regional government representatives negotiate a political deal with the central government in Baghdad to address the salary dispute, protests have slightly calmed in the last three days, according to Aydogan.

But he also thinks that even if a deal is realised between Erbil and Baghdad, it might not last, thanks to the bitter differences over the future of the region and its connections to the outside world.

Many problems

While Covid-19 rages across the world and also in northern Iraq, there are several reasons Iraqi Kurds are protesting. Unpaid salaries and corruption, due in part to the decades-long dual governance of the region by the KDP and the PUK, increase the frustration, says Aydogan who studies regional issues as well as Kurdish political parties.

Since the 1990s, despite the KRG being established under US tutelage, Iraq’s Kurdish region has continued to be divided between the late Jalal Talabani’s PUK, which dominates Sulaymaniyah region, and Masoud Barzani’s KDP, which rules across Erbil and Dohuk, the two other cities of the region.

There are also other serious threats like Daesh, which attacked the region a few years ago, and the PKK, whose headquarters are located in the Qandil mountains thanks to the PUK allowance and, at times, indifference.

PKK, which is considered as a terror group by Turkey, the US, the EU and NATO, has recently launched fatal attacks against KRG peshmergas across border areas.

In addition, nearly a million refugees came to the Kurdish region due to the war in Iraq, and live in the KRG territory, further straining resources.