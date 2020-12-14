An Israeli monitoring group has said that newly built roads in the West Bank by the Jewish authorities entrench the de facto annexation already taking place in the region.

In a recent report titled Highway to Annexation, Breaking the Silence said these new road plans will lead to an illegal settlement sprawl, fragmenting the Palestinian land.

It said that these infrastructure projects are designed to primarily benefit the settler population while segregating the Palestinians and also stifle their urban development.

The West Bank, landlocked area under Israeli occupation since 1967, is now a home to about 2.5 million Arabs, some of whom are living under limited self-rule, while some regions are under a strict Israeli military control.

There live also approximately 630,000 Jews in some 250 settlements, 210,000 in East Jerusalem and 420,000 in other parts of the West Bank.

The region, including East Jerusalem, is regarded as an “occupied territory” under international law, so these Jewish settlements are considered “illegal”. However, Israeli settlers and right-wing politicians claim religious and historical rights to the region as their “ancestral land” and rush to settle there.

The controversial deal between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, dubbed the "Deal of the Century", earlier this year, gave Tel Aviv a free pass to annex more lands in the West Bank. Israeli government is reported to approve 12,159 settlement units just so far this year.