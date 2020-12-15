Petr Cech has returned to the pitch 18 months after retiring to help Chelsea's reserve team beat Tottenham's under-23 side despite conceding two early goals and grappling with nerves.

Chelsea's second string returned to the top of Premier League 2 after coming back from 2-0 down on 17 minutes to win 3-2 with three second-half goals.

"For the first 20 minutes, I struggled to find the automatic movements I had been used to," the 38-year-old goalkeeper said in an interview mediated by his Czech agent Sport Invest.

"But I adjusted to the pace of the game after 20 minutes and then I felt OK," added Cech, who has worked as Chelsea's technical director since his original retirement from top-level football in May 2019.

Cech was registered in the Blues' Premier League squad in October as a precaution in case coronavirus restrictions hit coach Frank Lampard's goalkeeping options.

"The game fulfilled its goal because this is exactly what I needed in case there is an emergency and I have to play in the Premiership," said Cech.

"It put me back on track as I could get back to the rhythm of the competition.