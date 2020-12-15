WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kabul bomb blast kills deputy governor
Two separate attacks in Afghanistan's capital, including the bomb blast that killed Kabul deputy governor Mahbobullah Mohibi, have killed a total of three people, wounding three others.
Kabul bomb blast kills deputy governor
In this file photo taken on December 13, 2020, an Afghan security member inspects a damaged vehicle after a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. / AP
By Halima Mansoor
December 15, 2020

A bombing and a shooting attack in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul has killed at least three people, including a deputy provincial governor.

According to Tariq Arian, Afghan interior ministry spokesman, a sticky bomb attached to an armoured vehicle belonging to Kabul's deputy provincial governor killed two people and wounded two others on Tuesday.

The deputy provincial governor and the apparent target of the attack, Mahbobullah Mohibi, was killed alongside his secretary while two of his bodyguards were wounded, Arian said. The bombing took place in the Macrorayan neighbourhood of Kabul.

Police targeted

In the other attack in Kabul, gunmen shot and killed a police officer and wounded another policeman, Ferdaws Faramarz, spokesperson for Kabul's police chief, said. An investigation was ongoing, he added.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the Kabul attacks. 

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Afghan peace elusive despite Taliban-Kabul breakthrough

The Daesh terror group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in the capital in recent months, including horrific attacks on educational institutions that killed as many as 50 people, most of them students.

The Taliban have waged bitter battles against Daesh fighters, particularly in Daesh strongholds in eastern Afghanistan, while continuing their insurgency against Afghan government forces.

Violence in Afghanistan has spiked in recent months even as the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators are meeting in Qatar to try and hammer out a peace deal that could put an end to decades of war.

READ MORE: Afghanistan is no stranger to war crimes

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'