WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 11 dead in fire at nursing home in Russia
Accidental fires and blasts in residential buildings are relatively common in Russia as a result of ageing infrastructure and non-compliance with safety standards.
At least 11 dead in fire at nursing home in Russia
A nursing home in the village of Ishbuldino in the region of Bashkortostan in central Russia on December 15, 2020. / AFP
By Halima Mansoor
December 15, 2020

A fire at a retirement home in central Russia overnight has killed at least 11 people who were trapped as the blaze swept through the small wooden building.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said on said Tuesday that it had opened a criminal investigation into possible negligence over the blaze at the home in the Bashkortostan region.

"At the time the fire started, there were 15 people in the room, four of whom managed to escape on their own. In the course of extinguishing the fire, the bodies of 11 people were found," the committee said in a statement.

The nursing home in the village of Ishbuldino was a one-story wooden building with a small attic, Russia's emergencies ministry said. It added that firefighters were able to put out the flames by morning.

RECOMMENDED

According to investigators, the home was registered as a non-profit organisation that provided charity for the elderly.

But a local official told the Interfax news agency that it did not have the legal right to provide people with overnight accommodation.

Accidental fires and blasts in residential buildings are relatively common in Russia as a result of ageing infrastructure and non-compliance with safety standards.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'