Turkey's defence industry announced recent US sanctions will not hinder its development plans.

The head of the country's Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) Ismail Demir said on Tuesday: "The development of the domestic industry will continue, perhaps even faster. In a sense, this [sanctions] will be a flare and a warning."

The US Treasury Department on Monday imposed sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defence system.

The sanctions, under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, avoided targeting Turkey's economy generally, focusing on its arms procurement and development body SSB, its chairman Demir, his deputy and two officials responsible for air defence systems.

READ MORE: Turkey: US sanctions over Russian S-400 missile system a 'grave mistake'

Values of alliance 'shaken'

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday that Washington's decision has deeply shaken the core values of the alliance between the two countries.

“We condemn this decision, which does not comply with the alliance, current military or political realities,” Hulusi Akar told Anadolu Agency.

“This sanction decision has shaken all values of the alliance between our countries,” Akar stressed.

Highlighting the air and missile threats that Turkey faces, he said the country is taking all measures to protect itself and its people.

“Obviously, sanctions on a NATO member country will not only undermine the spirit of alliance but will deeply undermine trust among allies,” he said.

NATO chief urges 'positive solution'

Meanwhile, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has urged Ankara and Washington to find a "positive solution."

"I urge all NATO allies and Turkey and other allies to look into whether there are ways to find a positive solution," Jens Stoltenberg told a joint news conference with Prime Minister of Montenegro Zdravko Krivokapic in Brussels on Tuesday.

"I regret that we are in a situation where NATO allies have to impose sanctions on each other," Stoltenberg said.