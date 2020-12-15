Local authorities in Nigeria have said "talks" are under way with kidnappers who have seized hundreds of students, an attack claimed by Boko Haram.

"The abductors of our children have made contacts with the government and talks are ongoing to ensure their safety and return to their respective families," Aminu Bello Masari, the governor of Katsina state, said on Twitter late on Monday.

At least 333 boys are missing after heavily armed men attacked their boarding school in the town of Kankara on Friday.

"I am Abubakar Shekau and our brothers are behind the kidnapping in Katsina," the leader of Boko Haram said in a voice message.

#BringBackOurBoys

More than 100 gunmen on motorcycles stormed the rural school north of Kankara town, forcing students to flee and hide in the surrounding bush.

A number of boys were able to escape, but many were captured, split into groups and taken away, residents told AFP.

#BringBackOurBoys has been trending on social media since the weekend in reference to a similar hashtag used after Boko Haram abducted 276 girls in 2014 in Chibok in northeastern Nigeria.

The weekend attack was initially blamed on armed groups locally known as "bandits", who are active in the unstable region where kidnappings for ransom are common.

The government said a joint rescue operation was launched on Saturday by Nigeria’s police, air force and army after the military engaged in gunfights with bandits after locating their hideout in the Zango/Paula forest.

The kidnappings occurred in the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, who condemned the attack and ordered security stepped up in schools. In Katsina, all schools were closed.

Tuesday's claim of responsibility marks a major turning point in the advance of militant groups in northwest Nigeria.

Boko Haram, and a splinter group, the Daesh affiliate in West Africa Province, are waging an insurgency in the northeast of Nigeria and are thought to have only a minor presence in the northwest.

But concerns have grown of militant inroads into the region, especially after fighters claiming to be in the northwest released a propaganda video pledging allegiance to Abubakar Shekau earlier this year.

READ MORE:Nigeria steps up efforts to rescue abducted students