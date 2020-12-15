The French heroine, Joan of Arc, was made famous by liberating the French city of Orleans from the clutches of the English in 1429, and marking a turning point in a war that had gone on for decades.

Now the Catholic saint could become embroiled in a different war that is raging in France and it's one that involves secularism.

Controversy has broken out after the elected French officials in Orleans decided to suspend secular tenets that bar officials from participating in overt religious ceremonies in their official capacity so that the mayor can attend a Catholic mass and participate in the communion.

The council of Orleans adopted a charter in which “elected officials must adhere to strict respect for republican neutrality during religious ceremonies."

But the charter made one exception to the rule during celebrations marking the Saint Joan of Arc.

In the name of tradition, one of the chief drivers of the charter on secularism said “the Johannine celebrations are at the same time civil, religious and military. The Catholic practice of elected officials during the solemn mass of May 8, this has existed for tens, even hundreds of years! Let us let this tradition live, and do not pollute this essential question of secularism with this useless controversy."

That exception has raised more than a few eyebrows in particular as the French President Emmanuel Macron and his predecessors have been on a crusade to ensure that French Muslims accept "laicite," an austere interpretation of secularism practised in France.

Muslims girls have been banned from wearing the hijab in schools, the face veil has been banned in public and halal meat has been condemned by France’s interior minister in a barrage of measures to get Muslims to accept French notions of secularism.