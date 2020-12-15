Italian journalist, writer and TV host Corrado Augias personally returned his “Legion of Honour”, the most prestigious French accolade, to the French embassy in Rome on Monday.

The 85-year-old journalist, who is well known and respected in Italy, returned the award he received in 2007 on moral grounds. He felt conflicted that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi, who came to power via a military coup in 2013, should receive the same award and felt unwilling to stand beside the military dictator as a fellow recipient.

“In my opinion, President (Emmanuel) Macron should not have granted the Legion of Honor to a head of state who objectively became an accomplice of atrocious criminals,” Augias wrote in a letter published by Italian daily La Repubblica.

“The assassination of Giulio Regeni represents for us Italians a bloody wound, an affront, and I would have expected from President Macron a gesture of understanding if not of brotherhood, in the name of Europe we are trying together, so hard to build," he wrote.

Augias’s act reflects Italy's national anger against the Egyptian intelligence services, which are suspected of being involved in the kidnapping, torturing and killing of an Italian doctoral research student Giulio Regeni. In 2016, Regeni was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Cairo.

For Augias, Sisi is “objectively complicit, as head of state, in the criminal behaviour committed by his men.” He also holds the former military general responsible for the large scale human rights abuse carried out by Egyptian forces ever since he led a bloody coup to grab power from democratically elected president Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

While Egyptian authorities deny any involvement in Regeni’s death, observers say the signs of torture on his body were similar to those caused by the Egyptian police on the bodies of several other torture victims.