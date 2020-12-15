Total losses from natural and man-made disasters so far this year are estimated at $187 billion (154 billion euros), up 25 percent from 2019, the reinsurance giant Swiss Re has said.

That marks a hike from 2019 when natural disasters caused losses of $139 billion but remains below the 10-year average of $202 billion.

Insurers covered less than half of the total losses, dishing out $83 billion, making 2020 the fifth-costliest year for the industry since 1970, Swiss Re said in a statement on Tuesday.

Disasters in the United States — severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, floods and wildfires accounted for a full 70 percent of the $76 billion, which went to cover losses in natural catastrophes.

Climate crisis to worsen

Swiss Re cautioned that climate change was expected to exacerbate such perils, driving more extreme weather events such as wildfires and floods.

"As with Covid-19, climate change will be a huge test of global resilience," Jerome Jean Haegeli, Swiss Re group chief economist, said in the statement.

READ MORE:Economic disaster looms as Covid-19 brings Africa to a standstill

"But while Covid-19 has an expiry date, climate change does not, and failure to 'green' the global economic recovery now will increase costs for society in future," he warned.