The head of the European Council Charles Michel has called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to inform him and exchange views on the recently held EU summit.

During their conversation, President Erdogan said Turkey evaluates every positive step taken in Turkey-EU relations as “a new window of opportunity,” according to a statement released by Turkey’s Communications Directorate on Tuesday.

"While Turkey hopes to turn a new page with the EU, some ceaselessly try to provoke crises," Erdogan told European Council President Charles Michel in a telephone call, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency.

Erdogan called for rescuing Turkish-European relations from "this vicious circle", adding that he hoped to "start again" in talks with the EU "on a basis of mutual interests."

The president said the 2016 deal aimed at curbing migration through Turkey to Europe in return for billions of euros in funds could be a starting point for creating a more "positive" climate.

"We hope that the EU can adopt a constructive attitude and common sense toward Turkey," Erdogan said.

Turkey reiterated its readiness for exploratory talks with Greece, the president said, adding that the Greek side has constantly avoided negotiations by making excuses and has taken provocative steps in recent weeks.