Three years after the #MeToo scandal roiled Hollywood, causing dozens of powerful men to lose their jobs, two-thirds of women who took part in a survey of the entertainment business have released report continuing incidences of sexual harassment.

The survey by the Hollywood Commission also asked about racism, and found that fewer than half of those who took part believe that Hollywood values diverse backgrounds and points of view.

The online survey, launched in November 2019, was billed as the largest ever in the industry, embracing workers in television and film, commercials, live theatre, music, broadcast news, talent agencies, public relations, and corporate settings.

Almost 10,000 people responded. Some 67 percent of women reported experiencing gender harassment during the prior 12 months, with 42 percent of women reporting unwanted sexual attention.

'Assignments to flirt'