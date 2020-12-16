US President-elect Joe Biden has nominated his former rival Pete Buttigieg as secretary of transportation and intends to choose former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as his energy secretary.

Buttigieg, nominated by Biden on Tuesday, would be the first openly gay person confirmed by the Senate to a Cabinet post.

Biden also plans to tap Gina McCarthy, a former Environmental Protection Agency chief, for the powerful new position of domestic climate chief to run his ambitious climate plans across the federal government.

All three will be central to Biden’s plan to remake the country’s automobiles and transportation systems to quickly cut climate-damaging petroleum emissions.

'Patriot and problem-solver'

Buttigieg at 38, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, would also add a youthful dynamic to an incoming administration that is so far dominated in large part by leaders with decades of Washington experience

Biden said in a statement that Buttigieg was a “patriot and a problem-solver who speaks to the best of who we are as a nation.”

Buttigieg became a leading figure in national politics when he was among those who challenged Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination this year.

Initially written off as the leader of a relatively small town competing against far more established figures, Buttigieg zeroed in on a message of generational change to finish the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses in a virtual tie with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Buttigieg's campaign stumbled, however, in appealing to Black voters who play a critical role in Democratic politics.

As the primary moved into more diverse states such as South Carolina, Buttigieg faltered and quickly withdrew from the race.

His backing of Biden ushered in a remarkably swift unification of the party around its ultimate nominee.

Michigan’s first female governor

Granholm, 61, served as Michigan’s attorney general from 1999 to 2003 and two terms as Michigan’s first female governor, from 2003 to 2010.

She was a supporter of Biden’s presidential bid and has spoken out against President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the election results, accusing him of “poisoning democracy.”

The intended selections of Granholm and McCarthy were confirmed by three people who were familiar with one or both of the picks.

They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly before the president-elect’s announcement.

Biden's Cabinet picks

Biden is steadily rolling out his choices for Cabinet secretaries, having already selected former Obama adviser Tony Blinken as his secretary of state, retired Army Gen.

Lloyd Austin as his secretary of defence and former Fed Chair Janet Yellen as his treasury secretary.

He’s also picked former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to reprise that role in the Biden administration, and Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge to serve as housing secretary.

Meanwhile, New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland is considered a lead contender to become interior secretary despite Democratic worry that her departure would leave them with a perilously thin majority in the House.

Haaland, a member of New Mexico's Pueblo of Laguna, would be the first Native American to lead the Interior Department if confirmed.