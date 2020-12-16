2020 has been another deadly year for journalists.

At least 274 journalists were imprisoned this year, the highest number since the Committee to Protect Journalists began its survey in the 1990s.

The report by the non-profit also found that 26 journalists and media workers had been murdered in 2020, with Mexico listed as the world's most dangerous country for the press.

"It's shocking and appalling," CPJ Executive Director Joel Simon said in a statement.

"This wave of repression is a form of censorship that is disrupting the flow of information and fueling the infodemic," he added.

2020 marks five straight years in which at least 250 journalists have been held in custody, which the committee says illustrates a crackdown by repressive governments.

The worst offender was China for the second consecutive year, the survey found, with 47 reporters behind bars and where authorities only last week detained a Bloomberg employee on suspicion of endangering national security.

Journalists killed

So far this year, 29 journalists have been killed, the committee said. That's up from 26 last year, but represents a decrease from earlier in the last decade, where 74 journalists were killed in both 2012 and 2013.

At least in part because of the coronavirus, fewer journalists are out in conflict situations where they could be hit by crossfire, said Courtney Radsch, the committee's advocacy director.

Twenty of the journalists killed so far this year were murder victims.

Jailed during Covid-19

Three of the 47 journalists jailed in China were arrested for coverage related to China's response to the coronavirus pandemic, the committee said.

There were 27 jailings in Egypt, at least three related to coronavirus coverage.

Journalists in Egypt and Honduras died after contracting Covid-19 while in prison, the committee said.

Nearly all of the jailed journalists were covering stories involving their own country.