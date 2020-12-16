TRT Chairman and Director General Ibrahim Eren is the first Turk to become the president of ABU, the biggest broadcasting union in the world, with 271 members from 72 countries.

Eren was elected during ABU’s general assembly, which was held online this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The gathering was initially supposed to be held in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The tenure of the unanimously chosen president will last till December 31, 2023.

During this time, there will be three vice presidents assisting Eren: Satoru Masagaki, vice president of Japanese state television NHK; CEO and President of Southern Korea’s KBS Yang Sung-Dong; and India's public broadcaster Prasar Bharati’s CEO Shahshi Shekhar Vempati.

Ibrahim Eren was nominated by Japanese state television NHK, one of the most active institutions within ABU. Eren’s nomination was then strongly supported by Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) and many others.

Ibrahim Eren was elected president of ABU because of his success during his tenure as general manager of TRT. The broadcaster's activity has made waves overseas and is available in several languages.

In a statement after being chosen as ABU president, Eren said, “It fills me with pride to be chosen as president to the biggest broadcasting union with such strong support. This success stems from our country’s power and TRT’s effect in the international arena. I thank all ABU members and my colleagues. May this bring us all good luck.”