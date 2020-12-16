TAIZ— As soon as Yemen's Taiz city was gripped by war in 2015, Qaid al Silwi fled to the suburbs along with his wife and six children.

A 65-year-old retired architect, Silwi described his home as a "golden home" which he had built during his youth. The war pushed him out to a neighbouring province, where he spent two years at his son-in-law's home since he had no money to rent a separate place.

“I had no choice but to move to my son-in-law's home," Al Silwi told TRT World.

The thought of returning to Taiz preoccupied him until early 2019, when he learned from his neighbourhood friends that the fighting had subsided in the city.

"Hearing the news I immediately moved back” he said, "but my house was damaged by shelling and it wasn't livable at all".

Between displacement and a damaged house, Silwi chose the latter and began living there along with his family.

It's a two-storey building. The first floor has no windows, doors and walls left, while the ground floor has some walls intact. Silwi and his family members have carved out some space to live there.

Building a new life amidst the rubble brought some horrors, too. While setting up a living area, Silwi's grandson Mohammed, who helped him clean up an alley outside the front door, stepped on a landmine. "We heard a loud explosion. I went out and saw my grandson on the ground, bleeding".

Silwi took Mohammed to hospital, where doctors amputated a leg. After the accident, an IED disposal squad visited the area and cleared it from landmines.

"But it still is not safe out here. Every now and then the shooting and shelling happen on the frontlines, which are not far from here."

Although Silwi is thankful to his relatives and son-in-law for welcoming him and his family into their home, he has decided to stay put in his own house no matter how bad the war gets in the coming months.