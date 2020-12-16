Turkey’s Istanbul Airport has been certified as a 5-star airport by London-based air transport rating agency Skytrax. Rising to the top of global aviation rankings, with its unique architecture and travel experience, the airport, which was inaugurated in 2018, has now become one of the top eight major 5-star airports in the world.

The government took several measures to stem the spread of the virus, which included extensive signage and passenger guidance, numerous hand sanitisation facilities, personal protective equipment (PPE) disposal points, social distancing adaptations, and a dedicated Bio-Safety Team to enforce these protocols. The airport also gained the privilege of being the one with the world's biggest terminal to earn a 5-star rating.

Skytrax’s CEO, Edward Plaisted, said Istanbul Airport has proved an outstanding engineering achievement with its terminal, which boasts a capacity of 90 million passengers. "This grand airport has an impressive diversity of passenger facilities, with an ease of accessibility to different terminal areas," he added.

In addition to Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, and El Dorado Airport in Bogota, Colombia, Istanbul Airport is also just the fourth airport in the world to receive the award.

The CEO and General Manager of IGA which manages the airport, Kadri Samsunlu, said that Istanbul Airport had established a customer-oriented culture.

"We will advance this even further, and our work in this respect is continuing apace," he added.

Skytrax international air transport agency has been providing quality audits, star grading, and quality comparison services for airports and airlines since 1989.

Here are some of the features of Istanbul Airport which paved the way for its recent accolade:

Its design won an international architecture award

The airport's interiors pay homage to Turkish and Islamic designs, and its tulip-shaped air traffic control tower won the 2016 International Architecture Award. It also uses mobile applications and artificial intelligence for customers, is energy efficient and boasts a high-tech security system.

Eating at Istanbul AirportWithin the airport, you canfind a variety of nice bakeries, patisseries, cafes, bars, restaurants, popular coffee chains, fast food restaurants and Grab-and-Go buffets serving all passers-by.

There is something for everyone’s tastes at the International Terminal – Airside, Domestic Terminal – Air-side and Land-side.

Shopping

You can also easily find enough shops to indulge a retail therapy urge. The Duty Free area consists of 9 sections housing different concepts, including: Fashion Garden, Family Palace, High Lux Hills and Style Beach. Each section welcomes passengers with concept-related selected brands. The Duty Free shops offer decent discounts on many brands, especially when in the perfumery section.

Moreover, plenty of fancy local and international fashion brand stores can be found. They offer a wide range of products, from accessories and jewellery, to childrenswear, toys and electronics.