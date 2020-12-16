In line with a new law, YouTube has announced it will set up a legal entity in Turkey to serve as a local representative, providing a local point of contact for the government.

This step toward compliance with Turkey’s recent social media law will not change how it reviews content removal requests, nor will it change how it handles or holds user data, the popular video website said in a statement on Wednesday.

The move, which it said will not compromise its values, came after analysing Turkey’s recently amended internet law, said the statement by YouTube, which is owned by web giant Google.

Turkey's new social media law came into effect on Oct 1, obliging social media platforms accessed over one million times per day in the country to hire local representatives.

READ MORE: Turkish parliament passes social media bill

"YouTube respects the laws and regulations in the countries where we operate, while maintaining our commitments to freedom of expression, access to information, and transparency," said the statement.

The company stressed its commitment to its Turkish users, creators and business partner, saying it will continue to preserve the platform’s vibrance and openness.

Rules and compliance

This November and December, Turkey has fined social media firms 10 million Turkish liras ($1.2 million) and 30 million Turkish liras ($3.8 million), respectively, for their failure to hire local representatives under the law.

While social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Periscope, Linkedln, Dailymotion and TikTok have been fined, Russian site VK has appointed a representative and escaped the penalty.