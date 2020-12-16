A pair of sick and badly neglected dancing Himalayan brown bears will leave Islamabad’s notorious zoo for a sanctuary in Jordan, closing down a zoo that once housed 960 animals.

The Marghazar Zoo’s horrific conditions gained international notoriety when Kaavan, dubbed “the world’s loneliest elephant," grabbed headlines and the attention of iconic American entertainer Cher. Kaavan was transferred to his new home in Cambodia last month.

The Islamabad High Court ordered the zoo closed earlier this year because of the outrageous conditions there, blamed on systemic negligence.

On Wednesday, the last of the zoo’s animals, Himalayan brown bears Suzie and Bubaloo, will leave for Jordan, said Dr Amir Khalil.

He is the veterinarian with Four Paws International, a global animal welfare group, who has been caring for the zoo's badly treated animals. Khalil spent months nursing Kaavan, putting him on a diet and soothing his tortured spirit until he could travel to Cambodia.

Suzie and Bubaloo

The bears, trained from an early age to entertain, are making their way to Jordan with the assistance of the Princess Alia Foundation, headed by the eldest daughter of Jordan’s late King Hussein. The 17-year-old bears will live in a sanctuary 1,100 meters (3,300 feet) above sea level.

That means they will have the snowy, cold conditions more typical of their natural habitat — something they have missed in Pakistan's capital, said Khalil.

The bears should be preparing for hibernation in December, but instead are living in cramped quarters, separated from each other and in poor health.

“They are exhibiting stereotypical behaviour” for animals who have suffered years of mistreatment, said Khalil, who spent weeks training Suzie to enter the cage that will carry her to Jordan. Bubaloo has been less inclined to get into the cage and will be sedated for the trip.

Both Suzie and Bubaloo have a number of health issues, said Khalil in an interview Wednesday. Suzie is malnourished. Her teeth were removed so she didn't attack her trainer or tourists, making it difficult for her to eat.