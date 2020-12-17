Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced a multistate lawsuit against Google, accusing the search giant of “anti-competitive conduct" in the online advertising industry.

Paxton said Google is using its “monopolistic power” to control pricing of online advertisements, fixing the market in its favour and eliminating competition. His office released a redacted copy of a federal lawsuit, but it was not immediately clear if it had been filed in court.

“This Goliath of a company is using its power to manipulate the market, destroy competition, and harm you, the consumer,” Paxton said in the video posted on Twitter.

"As internal Google documents reveal, Google sought to kill competition and has done so through an array of exclusionary tactics, including an unlawful agreement with Facebook, its largest potential competitive threat," the lawsuit said.

Google, which is based in Mountain View, California, called Paxton's claims "meritless" and said the price of online advertising has fallen over the last decade.

“These are the hallmarks of a highly competitive industry,” the company said in statement. "We will strongly defend ourselves from [Paxton's] baseless claims in court.”

Paxton led a bipartisan coalition of 50 US states and territories that announced in September 2019 they were investigating Google’s business practices, citing “potential monopolistic behaviour.”

Now Paxton is bringing the suit along other Republican attorneys general from Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah, according to the complaint released by Paxton's office.

The complaint targets the heart of Google’s business – the digital ads that generate nearly all of its revenue, as well as all the money that its corporate parent, Alphabet Inc., depends upon to help finance a range of far-flung technology projects.

READ MORE:California asks to join US govt lawsuit against Google

Ad sales soar up

As more marketers have increased their spending online, those digital ads have turned Google into a moneymaking machine.

Through the first nine months of this year, Google’s ad sales totalled nearly $101 billion, accounting for 86 percent of its total revenue.