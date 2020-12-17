New Zealand will begin to offer free Covid-19 vaccines to its entire population by the middle of next year.

The government said it had secured enough vaccines to inoculate all of the country's 5 million people, with two new agreements signed with pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca and Novavax.

The agreements secure access to 7.6 million doses from AstraZeneca, enough for 3.8 million people, and 10.72 million doses from Novavax, enough for 5.36 million people.

Both vaccines require two doses to be administered.

"It will be New Zealand's largest immunisation roll-out ever," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a news conference.

New Zealand is among a handful of countries that managed to contain Covid-19 within its borders. There have been 25 deaths and 1,744 confirmed Covid-19 cases so far.

Ardern said the government will vaccinate border staff and rescue workers from the second quarter of 2021, and the general public in the second half of next year.

READ MORE:New Zealand delays its election by four weeks over surge in Covid-19 cases