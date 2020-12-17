The British government has faced criticism after it has emerged a UN agency is helping to feed hungry children as part of its first ever UK emergency response.

The opposition Labour party said it was "a disgrace" that a grant from UN children's agency UNICEF was helping fund breakfast for nearly 2,000 struggling families over the Christmas school holidays.

"We are one of the richest countries in the world," said Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner, adding "it should have never come to this".

"Our children should not have to rely on humanitarian charities that are used to operating in war zones and in response to natural disasters."

Conservatives get the flak

The ruling Conservatives have already faced severe criticism and been forced to U-turn over the provision of free meals to the poorest children during school holidays.

That followed a high-profile campaign by Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford during the coronavirus pandemic.

The UNICEF grant of $33,700 will be spent by several non-profit organisations in Southwark, south London.

They will receive 18,000 breakfasts, which will be distributed by schools for two weeks, and the programme will also provide 6,750 breakfasts over the February half-term break.