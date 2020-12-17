Children under the age of 16 around the world will not be able to get the Covid-19 until next year.

This is until there’s enough data from studies in different age groups, which will stretch well into next year.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine authorised in the US and other countries is for people 16 and older.

Testing began in October in children as young as 12 and is expected to take several more months.

The US Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory bodies around the world will have to decide when there’s enough data to allow emergency use in this age group.

Depending on the results, younger children may be enrolled for study as well.

Moderna, which is expected to become the second Covid-19 vaccine greenlit in the US, began enrolling study participants ages 12 to 17 this month, and will track them for a year.