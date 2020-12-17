The construction of a sculpture of Bangladesh’s founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the capital Dhaka has recently stirred up a political storm, pitting the South Asian nation’s Islamist groups against the secularists.

It started when Maolana Mamunul Haque, a leader of Hefazat-e-Islam, one of Bangladesh’s largest Islamic groups, asked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to halt the plan of erecting Rahman's statue in Dhaka.

Prime Minister Hasina is the eldest daughter of Rahman, who was assassinated along with most of his family members in 1975.

Criticising the installation of Rahman’s statue, Haque said that the move would be tantamount to betraying the soul of the departed father of the nation who was a Muslim. “Our religion (Islam) doesn’t permit the construction of any statue,” he said.

Later, Haque was endorsed by his party chief, Junaid Ahmed Babunagari, who threatened to "tear down" any sculpture set up by any party.

The provocative speeches made by the two leaders triggered protests in the country, with the leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League (Hasina’s party) taking the lead. For the Awami League, opposing the statue is equivalent to “sedition.”

Several members of the civil society have joined the protest, urging people to resist the religiously conservative groups that warn the government against installing Rahman's statue.

The protesters fear that such groups are hell bent on wiping out “secularism” from the Bangladeshi constitution. They have appealed the government to impose a ban on what they called the 'extremist' and 'sectarian' politics of Hefazat-e-Islam.

The Hefazat equation

Islamist parties in Bangladesh have often sided with the country’s centre-right Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), but in the run up to the 2018 national elections, most switched side and joined hands with the ruling Awami League — a secular party by manifesto.

Hefazat-e-Islam is the second largest conservative group in Bangladesh after Jamaat-e-Islami. The unregistered force, which calls itself a 'non-political' group, supported the Awami League alliance as the polls were underway. The group has had a somewhat chequered history with the ruling party. It once accused the Hasina-led government of carrying out a “genocide by killing thousands of its men.”

Founded little less than a decade ago, Hefazat-e-Islam took the centre-stage in national politics in 2013 amidst some extraordinary circumstances.

Unlike other political outfits that operate in the capital Dhaka, the group is headquartered in the port city of Chattagram, where hundreds of madrassas draw tens of thousands of young Muslims for schooling.

Many of these madrassas use Arabic as the medium of instruction and solely focus on Islamic education. Most of Hefazat's leaders and activists, who believe in a puritanical interpretation of Islam, are the products of these schools.

On May 5 2013, Hefazat-e-Islam occupied the capital’s financial district for 12 hours, demanding the death penalty for a blogger who was accused of blasphemy. The police cleared the area late at night amid violence in which at least 39 of Hefazat activists died.

The police violence gave the party leverage against the government led by Awami League and instead of sending the blasphemy-accused to the gallows, they asked the government to recognise their madrassa certificates along the lines of a master's degree. The government agreed and the Hefazat called off the protest.