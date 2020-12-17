The top US general has met Taliban representatives this week in Qatar, urging them to reduce the level of violence and move more swiftly towards a political solution in Afghanistan, the US military said.

The meeting in Doha with the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, comes as negotiators representing the Afghan government and the Taliban take a break until January 5 when they will continue to work on an agenda.

Milley also met Taliban officials in June but that meeting was not publicly announced, said a US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The two meetings are believed to be the first time a chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has met the Taliban, although Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the top US military official in Afghanistan have met with them before.

"The chairman discussed the need for an immediate reduction of violence and accelerate progress towards a negotiated political solution which contributes to regional stability and safeguards US national interests," a US military statement said.

During his trip, Milley also met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul, and separately told that the United States remained "fully committed to helping Afghans create a secure and stable Afghanistan," the statement said.

READ MORE:What does the US presidential election mean for Afghanistan?

US troop withdrawal