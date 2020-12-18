BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Cyberpunk 2077 pulled from Playstation Store
The game was pulled following user complaints of bugs and compatibility. The maker issued an apology and offered refunds to gamers not willing to wait until the issues are fixed.
Boxes with CD Projekt's game Cyberpunk 2077 are displayed in Warsaw, Poland, December 14, 2020. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
December 18, 2020

Sony has said it was pulling the much-hyped Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation stores around the world citing "customer satisfaction," after complaints of bugs, compatibility issues and even health risks.

"SIE (Sony Interactive Entertainment) strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store," the firm said in a statement on Friday.

It was posted on international PlayStation sites in the United States, Australia and elsewhere.

"SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice."

The dystopian-themed title is reportedly one of the most expensive video games ever made, and its release was hotly anticipated.

But the rollout has been far from smooth, with the game's Warsaw-based maker CD Projekt RED on Monday issuing an apology and vowing to "fix bugs and crashes" with patches in January and February, while also offering refunds to gamers not willing to wait.

The game's release had been delayed twice this year and CD Projekt RED was forced to add health warnings after one reviewer complained it had caused an epileptic seizure.

Last week, the company said it was looking into a "more permanent solution" to tackle the health risk "as soon as possible."

Despite the problems, entertainment rating website Metacritic has given Cyberpunk 2077 a score of 87 out of 100 based on 69 reviews, describing it as "an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification."

Ratings by gamers posted on the site were, however, less upbeat, with Cyberpunk 2077 earning a score of 7.0 out of 10 based on reviews from 20,544 users.

CD Projekt RED spent an estimated 1.2 billion zloty ($330 million) to make Cyberpunk 2077, according to analysts at Polish bank BOS, which would make it one of the most expensive games ever made.

The company rose to global prominence five years ago thanks to its hugely successful "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," a sombre fantasy whose monster-slaying hero is endowed with superhuman powers.

But it has lost billions in value since the Cyberpunk 2077 launch last week, stock figures showed on Monday.

SOURCE:AFP
