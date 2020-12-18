The Northeast’s first whopper snowstorm of the season has buried parts of upstate New York under more than 1m of snow, broke records in cities and towns across the region, and left plow drivers struggling to clear the roads as snow piled up at more than 10cm per hour.

“It was a very difficult, fast storm and it dropped an unbelievable amount of snow,” Tom Coppola, highway superintendent in charge of maintaining 160km of roads in the Albany suburb of Glenville, said Thursday.

“It's to the point where we're having trouble pushing it with our plows.”

The storm dropped 76cm on Glenville overnight, leaving a silent scene of snow-clad trees, buried cars and laden roofs when the sun finally peeked through at noon.

“If you do not have to be on the roads, please don't travel,” said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who declared a state of emergency for 18 counties. He said there were more than 9,000 power outages, 600 accidents and two fatalities by midmorning on Thursday.

No injuries reported in New Rochelle

In New Rochelle in Westchester County, where a foot of snow was recorded, the roof of a Mavis Discount Tire store partially caved in but no injuries were reported, according to CBSN New York.

In Broome County, where the regional center of Binghamton got a record 107cm of snow, County Executive Jason Garnar said snow fell at a rate of 10 to 12cm per hour.

“This is the fastest rate of snowfall I've ever encountered,” he said.

In Ithaca, it took Fred Cullin, 23, more than an hour and a half to dig out of his steep, lakeside driveway that was packed with nearly 91.4cm of snow piled up by plows.

“It was pretty crazy,” Cullin said.

“Shoveling uphill, on ice, was definitely interesting.”

Much of Pennsylvania saw accumulations in the double digits.

Boston had more than 23cm of snow early on Thursday morning, breaking the previous record for the date of 16.3cm in 2013.

In Boston's Seaport neighborhood, the streets were mostly empty except for an army of workers blowing sidewalks clear in front of luxury apartment buildings, stores and office towers.

“It's been a while since we have had this,” said Mark Pusung, a 33-year-old Seaport resident walking his Shar-Pei dog Muffin.

“I wanted my dog to experience it because he could run around.”